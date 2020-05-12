WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Buy at National Securities

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.32. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 46,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

