WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

WIMHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIMHY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

