Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,894 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 11,739,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,803,270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.