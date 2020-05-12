Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,314 shares during the quarter. Wingstop comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Wingstop worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 457,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,202. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

