Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 69,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a PE ratio of -291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376,071 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

