WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 231 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 213 ($2.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 215.80 ($2.84).

Shares of LON:MRW traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.75 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 9,550,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 216 ($2.84).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

