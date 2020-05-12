Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 691,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in WPP by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WPP by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.4006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

