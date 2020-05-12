WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,710,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 35,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.