Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $233,784.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $233,784.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $8,713.12 or 0.99001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033859 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000593 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00080045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000714 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,297 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

