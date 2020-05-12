W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.08 Million

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post sales of $130.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.85 million and the lowest is $127.30 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $116.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $387.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $411.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $388.46 million, with estimates ranging from $346.60 million to $430.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after buying an additional 599,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,879,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 138,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.27.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.