Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,728,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

