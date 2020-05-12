Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0246

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Xaya has traded flat against the dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,153,919 coins and its circulating supply is 43,011,792 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

