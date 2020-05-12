XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $980,000.00. XOMA posted sales of $960,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $6.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $7.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.65 million, with estimates ranging from $8.49 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 8,264 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XOMA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

