YEE Price Hits $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, YEE has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi and DigiFinex. YEE has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $53,646.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.03648841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00055654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, DigiFinex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.