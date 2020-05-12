Youdao (DAO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAO opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Youdao has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC began coverage on Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

