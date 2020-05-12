Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.30 Million

Analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will report $162.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.28 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $323.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $748.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $665.83 million, with estimates ranging from $406.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $549.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.00.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

