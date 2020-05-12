Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder W Eric Carlborg sold 50,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and have sold 561,584 shares worth $12,220,356.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 17,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01.

