Zacks: Analysts Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to report $70.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.92 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Forescout Technologies reported sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $372.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.55 million to $407.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $421.06 million, with estimates ranging from $372.78 million to $472.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $164,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,350.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.