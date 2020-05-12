Zacks: Analysts Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $660.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.90 million and the lowest is $640.07 million. Logitech International reported sales of $624.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Logitech International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of LOGI opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.