Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post sales of $27.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.92 million and the highest is $29.74 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $28.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $107.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.38 million to $116.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.03 million, with estimates ranging from $99.62 million to $128.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,633.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

