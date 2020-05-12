Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 14.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.58. 17,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

