Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $37.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.50 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $45.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $193.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $199.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.54 million, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $264.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

