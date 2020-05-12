Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of TMHC opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,259 shares of company stock worth $1,963,248. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

