Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.44. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,012.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

