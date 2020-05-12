Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $4.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.54. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $8.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $19.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $22.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $25.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total value of $7,489,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at $864,231,545.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 121,631 shares worth $39,149,257. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $325.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average is $394.06. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $498.06.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

