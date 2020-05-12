Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.11. 359,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,306. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,553 shares of company stock worth $19,146,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,552,000 after buying an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

