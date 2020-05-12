Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $67.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.09 million and the highest is $67.90 million. Talend reported sales of $60.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $273.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.23 million to $277.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

TLND opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Talend by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talend by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

