Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post $2.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

