Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $15.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $14.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 million to $63.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.67 million, with estimates ranging from $55.48 million to $71.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,137 shares of company stock worth $505,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 95,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

