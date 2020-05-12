Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $7.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $23.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 billion to $23.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 146,913 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.