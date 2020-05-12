Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $28.10 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $38.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $141.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $145.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $168.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $171.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $86,570.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 279,205 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $553.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.56. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

