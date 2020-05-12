Zacks: Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce sales of $35.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $38.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $150.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $150.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 0.56.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

