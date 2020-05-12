Zacks: Brokerages Expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will post $44.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $51.11 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $151.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $212.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.33 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDE stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

