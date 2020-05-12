Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given $36.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 143 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 4,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

