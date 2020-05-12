Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (ZLDPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet stock remained flat at $$24.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 15. The stock has a market cap of $880.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Get Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet alerts:

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.