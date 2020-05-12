Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Koinex, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

