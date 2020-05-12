Zel Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $10.74 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00100299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00061901 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 102,124,700 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.