Zetacoin Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $84,292.86 and approximately $4,032.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,773.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.02671996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00648978 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012838 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,586,029 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.