Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Guggenheim cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,131. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

