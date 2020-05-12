Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.