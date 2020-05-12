Zippie (ZIPT) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Zippie has a market cap of $298,592.35 and approximately $82.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02109738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00178395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.