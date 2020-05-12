ZPER (ZPR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $385,530.00 and approximately $9,506.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Allbit and BitForex. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00350730 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000966 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009165 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003776 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009260 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

