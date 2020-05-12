ZrCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76,552.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00009479 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $76,552.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

