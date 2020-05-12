ZumCoin (ZUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,016.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $10,016.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

