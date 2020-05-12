Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,403,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 399,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.