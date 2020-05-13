-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,100. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

