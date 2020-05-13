$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iamgold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Iamgold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

IAG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

