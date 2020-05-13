-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

SESN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 1,072,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

