-$0.21 EPS Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). BEST posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEST. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 0.65. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BEST by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after buying an additional 4,851,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in BEST by 28.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after buying an additional 1,483,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

