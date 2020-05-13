$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.90. Briggs & Stratton reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%.

BGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGG opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

